Jonathan warns against turning Nigeria to fascist state

Monday, October 24, 2022

Former Nigerian President, Goodluck Jonathan

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has warned Nigerians against letting down their guard, allowing the country to spiral into fascism.

President Muhammadu Buhari’s APC regime has been accused of nepotism and its security forces of wanton violations of human rights.

“The task before all of us is not to lower our guard, lest the democracy we cherish today succumbs to threats and recedes into fascism tomorrow. Towards this goal, we are again faced with a good opportunity of choosing our leaders as the nation prepares to go to the polls next year,” Mr Jonathan said at a dinner to celebrate Catholic bishop Matthew Kukah’s 70th birthday.

He added, “Let us choose those that will take us to the desired destination and the promised land.”

Mr Jonathan described Mr Kukah as a priest who craved peace and oneness in Nigeria and would go to any length to ensure unity and justice.

He stated the theme ‘Nigeria’s unfinished greatness: Next steps’, for the birthday anniversary was fitting, noting that “Nigeria is indeed a work-in-progress.”

The former president added, “Until that work is done, people like Bishop Kukah, who God has positioned as the conscience of the nation, will continue to be around to constantly hold the mirror of our progression to our national face.”

Mr Jonathan added, “Judging from where we are coming from since independence in 1960, we may have been moving slowly in our journey of nationhood, but it is a journey of progress, all the same. Our greatness is still work-in-progress because we have not been able to adequately deploy the enviable human and natural resources that God gave us to full advantage.”

He noted that this “is a task we will continue to work on and improve upon.”

The ex-president further pointed out that many Nigerians, especially youths, were becoming increasingly disillusioned with Nigeria’s politics and its democracy.

“We must remain on the democratic path, however, because it is the only practical way of effectively managing our diversity, developing sustainably and recording progress as a nation,” Mr Jonathan stressed.

(Bioreports)

We have recently deactivated our website’s comment provider in favour of other channels of distribution and commentary. We encourage you to join the conversation on our stories via our Facebook, Twitter and other social media pages.

In an era of fake news and overcrowded media marketplace, the journalists at Peoples - aim to provide quality and practical information to help our readers stay ahead and better understand events around them. We focus on being the balanced source of true, stimulating and independent journalism.

- Ltd, Plot 1095, Umar Shuaibu Avenue, Utako, Abuja.

+234 805 888 8330.

–