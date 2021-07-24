Jonathan Gets Fresh International Appointment, PDP Reacts – Naija News

Former President of Nigeria, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan has been appointed as the Chairman of the International Summit Council for Peace (ISCP-Africa).

The ISCP-Africa is an association of incumbent and former heads of state and their deputies, established in 2019 by the Universal Peace Federation UPF, an organization in general consultative status with the United Nations (UN).

Reacting to the fresh appointment, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan has congratulated the former Nigerian leader.

The PDP statement expressed confidence in the abilities of Jonathan and wished him well in his new international assignment.

The party noted that Jonathan’s appointment as ISCP-Africa chairman “is in recognition of his leadership qualities as a democrat as well as his resounding success in peacekeeping efforts across the world.”

It added that “our party is assured that former President Jonathan, will deploy his wealth of experience strengthened by the democratic tenets and principles of our great party, in his new mandate of providing direction for the essentials of peace, security, and development in Africa.

“The party also congratulates President Jonathan on his appointment as the Chancellor of Cavendish University, Uganda, CUU.

“The PDP is elated that former President Jonathan is so honoured to hold the position previously held by late President Kenneth Kaunda of Zambia as well as late President Benjamin Mkapa of the Republic of Tanzania, because of his commitment to education and human capital development, in line with the ideals of the PDP.

“Our party congratulate Dr. Jonathan and urged him to use the positions to further the advancement of peace and development in Africa and the world at large.”

Meanwhile, the Director-General, Voice of Nigeria (VON), Osita Okechukwu, has revealed why Bola Tinubu nominated Professor Yemi Osinbajo to be Muhammadu Buhari’s running mate in 2015.

. News recalls that the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN), and a faction of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) merged to form the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking to newsmen on Thursday, Okechukwu said Bola Tinubu could not run with Buhari as it would have been a Muslim-Muslim ticket.

The VON DG also dismissed speculations of a succession pact between Buhari and Tinubu.



