Jonathan Coleman: Tributes paid to radio and TV presenter – BBC News

image copyrightPA Media image caption Jonathan Coleman was best known as Jono

Tributes have been paid to radio and television presenter Jonathan Coleman who has died at the age of 65.

The fast-talking DJ, who was born in London, had a long broadcasting career in both the UK and Australia.

He was diagnosed with prostate cancer four years ago and passed away on Friday with his wife and children by his side, his family said.

His wife Margot said they would “miss him beyond words”, while others have paid tribute to the “giant of radio”.

Coleman, who was known best as Jono, was born in Hackney on 29 February 1956.

His family moved to Australia where he first appeared on TV screens in 1979 and soon after featured on various radio stations.

image copyrightGetty Images image caption He presented numerous radio shows in the UK including the Russ and Jono show on Virgin Radio

He later spent 16 years in the UK where he presented the Russ and Jono Show with Russell Williams on Virgin Radio in the 1990s, as well as other programmes on BBC Radio London and Heart 106.2.

In a statement, his wife said they had been “soul mates for close to 40 years” and described him as someone “with enormous talent and the special gift to make people laugh”.

She added her husband had wanted to be remembered “for doing a good deed every day”, and that this reflected his “generosity and caring nature”.

Among those to pay tribute was his former fellow presenter Williams who said working together had been the “best of times and right now it feels like the worst of times”.

“Rest easy ‘Little buddy’ and ‘Thank You Very Much Indeed’. Blessed to have had him in my life,” he wrote.

Film star Russell Crowe tweeted that Coleman was a “lovely man”, while radio and television presenter Jeremy Vine described him as a “giant of radio”.

BBC Radio London also paid tribute, tweeting: “We are so sad at the news that our former colleague Jono Coleman has died from cancer at the age of 65.