“Joke taken too far” – Writer, Tobenna Obiano slams Kanayo O. Kanayo and Alex Ekubo for their joke about ladies attending Obi Cubana’s mother’s burial

A Nigerian writer, Tobenna Obiano has taken to social media to berate actors, Kanayo O. Kanayo and Alex Ekubo for their joke about ladies attaining Obi Cubana’s mother’s burial.

Recall that veteran actor, Kanayo O. Kanayo in a video shared on social media jokingly warned men to check on their girlfriends’ this weekend, as majority of ladies travelling for the weekend are most likely heading to the burial of Obi Cubana’s mother in Oba, Anambra state.

“If you are in Lagos and Asaba and your girlfriend has told you she’s going for weekend, she is in Oba oo. Oba is in Anambra state



Check on your girlfriends oo, We have landed.” He said.

Alexx Ekubo then added twice in Igbo, “They will finish licking her.”

Reacting to the video the writer in lengthy social media post berated the actors, accusing them of sexualizing young girls in their jokes.

He wrote,