Joke Silva shares heart-melting video with husband, Joke Silva, for his 80th birthday shoot

Veteran Nollywood actress, Joke Silva has warmed the hearts of many Nigerians after sharing a video with her husband, Olu Jacobs.

The actor who will turn 80 on Monday, July 11, recently had a lovely photoshoot session with his beautiful wife for his birthday celebration.

His wife, Joke Silva took to her Instagram page to share a video compilation of adorable moments from the photoshoot in celebration of the Muslim festival, Eid Mubarak, and they were all-smiles in the video

She captioned it,

“Happy Eid Mubarak to all our muslim brothers and Sisters. Enjoy Salah. Thanks @maiatafo…its a great fit and was a fun shoot. ☺️80th birthday loading.💃🏾💃🏾”

Watch below,

A while ago, Olu Jacobs took to his social media page to share a new photo of himself ahead of his 80th birthday celebration.

The veteran movie star will turn 80 on Monday, July 11, and shared a poster photo to toast to his new age. See here

A while ago, his wife, Joke Silva, opened up for the first time about his health condition.

Speaking in a recent interview with Chude Jidonwo, the award-winning thespian disclosed that Olu Jacobs has dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB).

According to her, it’s been going on for a couple of years but this is the first time she’s speaking about it publicly. Read here

Leave a Reply