Nollywood actresses, Joke Silva and Funke Akindele, has mourned the demise of veteran Nollywood actress, Rachel Oniga.

Her son, Olatunji, confirmed the death of the actress to The Bioreports News on Saturday, saying his mother died on Friday night around 10pm.

“She passed last night around 10pm. She had malaria and typhoid,” Olatunji told The Bioreports News.

A popular screen queen, Oniga featured in scores of Nollywood movies —both English and Yoruba— before her demise.

Silva shared Oniga’s picture on her Instagram page with the caption, “Sista… Incredible committed colleague. You have to come correct when playing opposite ‘Rahel’. Rachel Oniga, not much talk but all work. RIP girl. 64 is a bit early. You have completely blindsided me.”

Akindele on her Instagram page wrote, “Hmmm Aunty Rachel. Thank you for being so good to me. God knows best. Rest in peace ma! May the Lord grant your family comfort.”

Comedienne and actress, Princess, wrote “Such a rude shock to hear about Aunty Rachel’s passing. She was so down to Earth and funny. May her gentle soul rest in peace. May God comfort her family in these dark times.”

Actress, Uche Ogbodo, wrote, “Rest in peace mama @racheloniga. May God accept your soul in heaven.

Another actress, Toyin Abraham, wrote, “Iya Yetunde Alakada @racheloniga. Odigba ma’am. RIP ma’am. God, we will continue to praise your Holy name because we can’t question you but eleyin dun mi ganni o (this is so painful to me).”

Sharing a video of how Oniga celebrated her birthday two months ago, Belinda Effah wrote, “This is how I choose to remember you. How you celebrated your birthday May 23rd. RIP.”