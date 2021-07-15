JoJo Siwa Reveals To Demi Lovato When She Felt Her ‘First Gay Awakening’ – CinemaBlend



Dancer and social media star JoJo Siwa came out as LGBTQ earlier this year and has since been very open about her relationship with her girlfriend. As such a young star with a young fanbase, not everyone has been supportive of her, but she did quickly find support within the LGBTQ community. Fellow LGBTQ member Demi Lovato welcomed her as a guest on the latest episode of their podcast and Siwa opened up about her experience.

During the latest episode of Demi Lovato’s podcast, 4D with Demi Lovato, the singer had JoJo Siwa on as a guest. Siwa revealed to Lovato when she felt her first gay awakening, saying:

I’ve been figuring out my gay awakenings recently. I think I realized that my very first gay awakening was Jenna Dewan‘s performance on Lip Sync Battle. I think that was one of them. But do you remember your dancer, her name is JoJo Gomez, and you did ‘Cool for the Summer’ together? I remember seeing that and just being a little too interested.

As one of the most positive YouTube stars today and one of the most influential considering all of her young fans, JoJo Siwa is very open with her fans and it looks like she’s just figuring out her journey as much as everyone else. One thing she’s been open about is her relationship with her girlfriend, Kylie Prew, whom many have seen in TikToks, on Instagram, and in pictures at Disney. While their long-distance relationship isn’t a simple one, they make it work. The former Dance Moms star has been happier since coming out and it’s easy to see why.

Following JoJo Siwa’s coming out, her former Dance Moms teacher Abby Lee Miller, to whom many students have come to open up about their struggles with sexuality, was quick to share her support. And although Siwa doesn’t know quite yet what exactly she identifies with, she’s remained positive about her journey and is happy about whoever she ends up with, however they identify. Being such a big role model to many young fans is something that Siwa and many celebrities struggle with when opening up about themselves and what they’re going through. But to face a huge challenge with such grace and happiness like Siwa is something that we can all learn from.

It’s so great to see JoJo Siwa so open about her sexuality and her relationship. Knowing that she has such a great support system in her friends, family and fans definitely helps, and talking to someone like Demi Lovato who has gone through the same thing she has is something she will always have. If you’re in the market for some TV options now and in the coming weeks, check out our 2021 summer TV premiere schedule.