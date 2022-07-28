join-infinix-note-12-vip-pop-up-shop-experience-tour-in-your-city

It’s not certain anybody has recovered from the magnificent launch of the Note12 VIP pulled off on a prestigious yacht. What is certain is that the Note12 VIP journey has been nothing short of fun and good vibes.

Interestingly, the fun is still not over and no, it’s not the Dubai trip. It’s the Infinix Note 12 VIP Pop Up Shop experience visiting the bubbling city of Lagos as well as the great city of Ibadan. Around this time last year, the Note 10 Caravan was held in major cities and the experience was not one to be forgotten in a hurry. Now, you will have an even more exciting experience with the Note 12 VIP Pop Up Shop experience.

This tour is tagged #Infinixote12VIPPopUpShop and fans would have the chance to capture beautiful experiences from their cities and their time at the Pop Up Shop experience. The Pop Up Shop tour will be visiting Lagos and Ibadan, with Liquorose and Odunlade Adekola live on the 6th of August and 20th of August respectively. With these two always bringing their A games, everyone is guaranteed to have a blast.

The Infinix Note12 VIP Pop Up Shop would run from 10 am on these dates and at these locations:

Lagos – Ikeja City Mall on the 28th of July till the 10th of August 2022

Ibadan – Palms Mall, Mokola from the 15th till the 28th of August 2022.

Participants will get to engage in many fun activities on tour. There will be lots of games where instant prizes would be won, food, dance, music, and of course pictures to capture all the shades of fun at the event. Phone swaps from CarlCare, payments in installments from Easy Buy and discounts from Slot will be added benefits for participants of the Pop Up Shop experience.

For more information on the tour and much more, visit @InfinixNigeria on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.