By Emem Idio

FORMER Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State Rt Hon Peremobowei Ebebi has called on the Governor of the State, Senator Douye Diri, to take advantage of the gale of defections across the country and join the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

Ebebi, who made the political overtures to the governor while speaking at the Ekeremor Local Government Area APC stakeholders meeting held in Yenagoa, urged the governor to follow the footsteps of the governors of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and join the APC before it is too late.

He also urged all its chieftains in the state who cross-carpeted to the PDP in error to retrace their steps and return to the ruling party, noting that the APC was waxing stronger by the day, while he described the PDP as a sinking ship.

His words: “At this point, people should take advantage of the momentum of the gale of defections now. I am calling on the governor of this state and other people that have mistakenly crossed over recently to PDP to retrace their steps and come back to APC now before it is too late. This is the time.

“Governor Diri is not doing badly but if comes over to the APC, I think he will do better. He should stop welcoming people to the PDP that is a sinking boat. PDP is a sinking boat and nobody should enter a sinking boat no matter the temptation because you will sink along with them.”

Also present at the meeting were the Deputy Minority Leader of the state House of Assembly representing Ekeremor Constituency 2, Wilson Dauyegha, a former Deputy Governor and senatorial candidate, Peremobowei Ebebi, local government APC chairman, Eniekenemi Mitin and two chieftains of the party from the area, Alex Ekiotenne and Zee Debekeme.

During the meeting, they also passed a unanimous vote of confidence in the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd), Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva and Dauyegha.

The motion for the confidence vote was moved by Fred Akamu and supported by Nicodemus Anthony, a member of the party executive committee in the local government area.

They stated that Buhari and Sylva were “doing very well for the country and Bayelsa State”, while Dauyegha had been “working assiduously to bring dividends of democracy to the grassroots.”

The stakeholders declared that Sylva remained the leader of APC in Bayelsa, stressing that there were no factions in Ekeremor LGA and the entire state chapter of the party even as they looked forward to installing a government in the state in 2023.