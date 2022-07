Johnson & Johnson reported a profit decline for the latest quarter and cut its full-year sales and profit guidance, as a stronger U.S. dollar, macroeconomic pressures and the Covid-19 pandemic hit results of the healthcare-products company.

The New Brunswick, N.J.-based company, which makes Tylenol and Band-Aid, said Tuesday inflation has contributed to an increase in its costs for items including raw materials and transportation, which cut into its gross profit margins for the second quarter.