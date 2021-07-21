Home WORLD NEWS Johnson & Johnson Posts Higher Profit as Healthcare Demand Returns – The Wall Street Journal
WORLD NEWS

Johnson & Johnson Posts Higher Profit as Healthcare Demand Returns – The Wall Street Journal

by admin
written by admin
johnson-&-johnson-posts-higher-profit-as-healthcare-demand-returns-–-the-wall-street-journal

Greater demand for medical devices, drugs and consumer-health products helped boost sales and profit for Johnson & Johnson in the latest quarter, as the company’s Covid-19 shot continued to play a role in vaccination campaigns.

As people returned for healthcare they had deferred earlier in the coronavirus pandemic, sales of J&J’s medical devices climbed 63% year over year. Higher sales of the company’s skin care and beauty products helped lift J&J’s consumer-health revenue by 13% compared with a year earlier.

J&J’s Covid-19 vaccine contributed revenue of $165 million between April and June, a rise from $100 million in the first three months of the year.

Pharmaceutical sales rose 17% overall, driven by higher sales of Stelara, a drug for inflammatory diseases, Darzalex, a multiple-myeloma drug, and Tremfya, a drug for plaque psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis.

The New Brunswick, N.J.-based company logged sales of $23.31 billion—a 27% increase year over year—and adjusted earnings of $2.48 a share. Wall Street analysts had forecast adjusted earnings of $2.29 a share and revenue of $22.49 billion, according to FactSet’s survey.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Human rights giving hits $3.7B record, but some...

‘I’m sorry but it’s too late’ – unvaccinated...

US life expectancy in 2020 saw biggest drop...

White House and Congress hit with breakthrough Covid...

United Airlines shares jump on upbeat outlook on...

Watch Live as Russia Launches Its New ISS...

Aliens: Fireteam Elite – The Final Preview –...

Charlamagne Tha God and Stephen Colbert to launch...

US limits non-essential travel to Canada and Mexico...

St. Louis County in CDC’s COVID ‘red zone’...

Leave a Reply