Home ENTERTAINMENT Johnny Depp: Director accuses studio of burying movie because of actor’s personal life – The Independent
ENTERTAINMENT

Johnny Depp: Director accuses studio of burying movie because of actor’s personal life – The Independent

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
johnny-depp:-director-accuses-studio-of-burying-movie-because-of-actor’s-personal-life-–-the-independent

Leer en Español

A director whose upcoming film stars Johnny Depp has accused the studio distributing it, MGM, of “burying” the movie because of the actor’s personal problems.

The film, entitled Minamata, was originally scheduled for release in February but it never came out.

Director Andrew Levitas, in a letter obtained by Deadline, writes: “MGM had decided to ‘bury the film’ (acquisitions head Mr Sam Wollman’s words).”

Levitas attempted to get the company to reconsider but alleges he was rebuffed.

MGM has offered a statement in reply: “The film was acquired for release via American International Pictures (AIP), a division of MGM which handles day-and-date releases. Minamata continues to be among future AIP releases and at this time, the film’s US release date is TBA.”

In the film, Depp plays Eugene Smith, a famous photojournalist who is sent to Japan to uncover corporate negligence that led to thousands suffering mercury poisoning from polluted waters.

As well as the Pirates of the Caribbean star, Minamata also features Bill Nighy and Army of the Dead’s Hiroyuki Sanada.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Stephen Dorff Says He ‘Feels Bad’ About Trashing...

Meghan, Harry condemn racial and fiscal inequalities within...

Rachel Cusk’s singular novel stands out on wide-ranging...

YouTuber Austin McBroom Admits Bryce Hall, Fighters, Haven’t...

Georgia Taylor-Brown’s Parents Talk Incredible Moment She Overcame...

Indian Idol 12 host Aditya Narayan slams trolls,...

Tory Lanez Unveils His “We Outside EP” Capsule...

‘Respect’: All you need to know about Aretha...

BTS song ‘MIC Drop’ breaks 1 billion views...

Are Blackpink’s Jennie and Elon Musk’s Girlfriend Grimes...

Leave a Reply