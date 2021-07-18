John Wick 4: Where You Know The Movie’s Newest Martial Arts Villain From – Screen Rant

Marko Zaror has boarded the upcoming John Wick: Chapter 4, but where have audiences seen him before? Zaror has joined what is becoming a very stacked ensemble of martial artists, with Donnie Yen, Hiroyuki Sanada, and Scott Adkins having already boarded. Zaror himself has been working in action films for over twenty years, in roles ranging from stuntman to full-blown hero or villain.

A native of Chile, Zaror first appeared in the Mexican film Juan Camaney en Acapulco, and later was seen in the action crime movie Hard as Nails. Zaror later served as the stunt man for none other than Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in the 2003 action comedy The Rundown, before anchoring several low-budget action movies in Chile. Zaror first gained notable attention in 2006’s Kiltro, and followed up with Chinango and the superhero movie Mirageman in 2007.

Zaror was subsequently seen in probably his best-known role as the villainous Raul Quinones aka “Dolor” in 2010’s Undisputed 3: Redemption, which pits him opposite Scott Adkins as Yuri Boyka. Though the series’ tradition of shifting the villain to an anti-hero didn’t continue with Dolor, Zaror was next seen as a henchman in 2013’s Machete Kills, the first of numerous collaborations between Zaror and Robert Rodriguez. Zaror would also headline the action movie Redeemer, portraying reformed cartel enforcer Nicky Pardo, who now targets the criminal underworld with the same mercilessness as The Punisher.

Zaror’s next major appearance was in the 2016 Bollywood MMA movie Sultan, in which his character Marcus faces wrestling champ Sultan Ali Khan, played by Salman Khan. In 2017, he would also appear alongside Adkins, Keith David, JuJu Chan Szeto, and MMA champ Cung Le in Savage Dog helmed by stuntman-turned-director Jesse Johnson. Zaror would make the transition to television work in this timeframe too, appearing as Zolo in Robert Rodriguez El Rey Network show From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series, and he also took part in the Marvel-Netflix series The Defenders, portraying Shaft, a member of the shadowy ninja group known as The Chaste, in the mini-series’ first episode. Additionally, Zaror would also be seen in the minor role of Ajakutty in 2019’s Alita: Battle Angel, marking his third collaboration with Robert Rodriguez.

Throughout his career in action movies, one thing that’s consistently stood out about Marko Zaror is his agility and flashier kicks and flips that wouldn’t readily be associated with a build like his. With the John Wick movies being packed with gunplay and martial arts fights, Zaror’s talents are sure to be heavily put to use in what has been reported to be a villainous role pitting him against a very formidable opponent in John Wick. Zaror has other projects in the pipeline, such as the action movies Invincible, Affinity, and One Good Thing, along with the series 100 Years, while his Chilean comic book movie Zambo Dende has also not yet been released. Still, John Wick: Chapter 4 is now all but certainly the most hotly anticipated project Marko Zaror has coming up in the near future.

John Wick: Chapter 4 (2022)Release date: May 27, 2022





