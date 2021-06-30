Home ENTERTAINMENT ‘John Wick 4’: Scott Adkins In Talks To Join Keanu Reeves In Next Installment – Deadline
ENTERTAINMENT

‘John Wick 4’: Scott Adkins In Talks To Join Keanu Reeves In Next Installment – Deadline

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
‘john-wick-4’:-scott-adkins-in-talks-to-join-keanu-reeves-in-next-installment-–-deadline

EXCLUSIVE: Scott Adkins is in negotiations to join the cast of Lionsgate’s John Wick 4, with Keanu Reeves returning to reprise the role of Wick. Donnie Yen, Rina Sawayama and Shamier Anderson are also on board. Chad Stahelski returns as director.

The film is set for theatrical release on May 27, 2022. Shay Hatten and Michael Finch wrote the screenplay. Pic is produced by Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee and Stahelski and executive produced by Reeves and Louise Rosner.

Adkins is currently filming Netflix’s next action comedy Day Shift, opposite Jamie Foxx, Dave Franco and Meagan Good. He also starred opposite Yen in the 2019 final installment of the hit IP Man Chinese box office franchise for Pegasus Films.

Other past credits include American Assassin, Doctor Strange and Grimsby.

He is repped by Gersh, LINK Entertainment, BWH Agency and attorney Patrick Knapp.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

How well does Stephen Colbert know ‘Lord of...

Princess Diana’s statue unveiling guest list reveals surprising...

Police recover Greek art heist’s stolen Picasso –...

Princess Anne joins The Queen in Scotland for...

Sir Elton John’s remarkable life: LGBT trailblazer, Princess...

Ranveer Singh Transforms Into Gucci Icon With Three...

‘The Bold Type’ Won’t Return For Season 6...

Vin Diesel Wants Cardi B Duet After Fast...

Exclusive: Migos Redefine The Culture As Artists, Businessmen...

Olivia Rodrigo Shares New Concert Film, ‘Sour Prom’...

Leave a Reply