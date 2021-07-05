Home NEWS John Stamos joins the Beach Boys for ‘Wouldn’t It Be Nice’
John Stamos joins the Beach Boys for ‘Wouldn’t It Be Nice’

Actor John Stamos joins the Beach Boys in a performance of the band’s 1966 hit “Wouldn’t It Be Nice” during CNN’s “Fourth in America Special.”

