john-obi-mikel-dumps-stoke-city,-completes-mega-million-move-to-top-asian-club

Kuwait Sporting Club have confirmed the signing of former Super Eagles captain John Obi Mikel who has left English Championship side Stoke City despite recently signing a new deal.

There is no doubt about the fact that John Obi Mikel is one of the richest and successful African players considering his achievement since he started the round leather game.

According to the official confirmation from the club, they expressed happiness having John Obi Mikel in their squad and wished him a successful stay.

John Obi Mikel in action.

Photo by George Wood

Source: Getty Images

The deal takes Mikel back to Asia, having spent two years with Tianjin Jinmen Tiger. The 34-year-old joined the Chinese club after leaving Chelsea in January 2017.

After leaving China, Mikel had spells with Middlesbrough and Trabzonspor before signing for Stoke City last summer.

Earlier, . had reported how former Super Eagles captain John Obi Mikel who won the African Cup of Nations title with the national team has met one of the world’s richest men Alhaji Aliko Dangote.

Aliko Dangote is a known billionaire everywhere in Africa and many parts of the world considering the money he has been able to make through his investments.

Mikel Obi on the other hand is also one of the richest African players who made lots of money while playing for Chelsea in the Premier League and also in the Chinese Super League.

He is currently in Nigeria after finishing the 2020/21 season with English club Stoke City where he performed wonderfully well for the side.

According to the photo Mikel Obi shared on his page, the Nigerian football legend thanked Alhaji Aliko Dangote for the chance to share a joint commitment together.

Mikel explained it was heart-warming that he and his team share common grounds with Dangote in the area of bettering lives and supporting the dreams of the Nigerian Youth through sports.

Also, . reported how former Super Eagles captain John Obi Mikel landed a big role with the Federal Government of Nigeria after been appointed as Youth ambassador in an announcement made by the Minister of Sports Sunday Dare.

The ceremony was held at the National stadium, Surulere in Lagos on Friday, June 18, which was attended by big sporting personalities in Nigeria.

Since Sunday Dare came on board as the Sports Minister, the Ogbomoso man has been able to change the face of football and other sporting activities in the country.

Source: .