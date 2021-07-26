john-legend-and-chrissy-teigen-sell-beverly-hills-mansion-for-$16.8-million

Almost one year after listing their Beverly Hills property, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen have finally found a buyer. According to the Wall Street Journal, the Cravings cookbook author and the Grammy-winning singer have sold their seven-bedroom, nine-bedroom mansion—which was previously owned by Rihanna—for $16.8 million, down from their original asking price of $23.95 million.

The contemporary 8,500-square-foot house was renovated and decorated by Don Stewart of Los Angeles-based firm Desiderata Design, who incorporated Teigen’s Southeast Asian heritage in the design. It features a black exterior and an earthy-toned interior, with rich accents including custom-made, hand-carved wood ceilings imported from Thailand, steel-rolled walls, and cerused oak floors.

A large fireplace separates the formal living room from a more casual sitting area and the kitchen. Photo: Anthony Barcelo

The open concept main floor boasts a casual sitting area and a sundrenched formal living room that is separated by a floor-to-ceiling fireplace. There is also a gourmet kitchen with a massive marble island, where Teigen frequently filmed herself and her kids Luna, 5, and Miles, 3, cooking. Other notable spaces include the 33-foot ceiling entry parlor—where Legend often played piano; the home gym; the state-of-the-art movie theater; and the main suite, which features a brass-and-concrete fireplace, a balcony, a glam room, and his-and-hers closets. Out back, the space offers sweeping views of Los Angeles and holds a saltwater swimming pool and jacuzzi, a wood-burning oven, and a pergola.

The grand entryway where Legend kept his piano. Photo: Anthony Barcelo

Legend and his wife—who recently apologized for her past social media behavior and was dropped from multiple brand deals after being called out for cyberbullying—listed the dwelling last August after learning they were expecting. Tragically, one month later, they lost their unborn son, Jack. The couple has since moved into a 10,700-square-foot house in Beverly Hills, which they bought for $17.5 million that same month.

While the recent sale has marked an end of an era for the pair, the new owners of the house should not be surprised if they get a visit from Teigen. “I still go back to [one of our previous homes] and I hit that buzzer and talk to the person who lives there,” she told AD earlier this year, adding, “I am going to do the same thing with this house.”

