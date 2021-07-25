John Barrowman sparks backlash after tagging M Night Shyamalan in criticism about his new film Old – The Independent

Torchwood star John Barrowman has attracted criticism for a negative social media post about M Night Shyamalan’s new film, Old.

The actor repeatedly called the film “s****”, and claimed that he had received a refund after seeing it in a cinema, in a message which tagged Shyamalan himself.

Old is directed by Shyamalan (The Sixth Sense) and tells the story of an island where people age extremely rapidly.

On Twitter, Barrowman wrote: “What a waste of money and an utter s**** movie. We get the metaphors but we still got a refund! We were so disappointed. Don’t waste your time or money going to see it.”

Speaking in a video which he shared alongside the comment, Barrowman said that he had received a refund after complaining to cinema staff about the quality of the film, reiterating that he found it “s****”.

The tweet prompted a backlash, with many Twitter users condemning the actor for tagging Shyamalan in the post.

“Tagging the artist in a video ripping their work to bits is a really classy and mature thing to do,” wrote one person, sarcastically.

“I love your work in Doctor Who but I really find this so disrespectful,” wrote another.

Many also cited poorly received projects that Barrowman himself had appeared in, such as 2002’s Shark Attack 3: Megalodon.

“I’ve lost all respect I had for you. This is immature and classless behavior. And tagging the director? Wow. Awful decision. Unfollowed,” wrote someone else.

Barrowman was at the centre of a controversy earlier this year when it was alleged that he had exposed himself to co-workers on the set of Doctor Who and Torchwood.

The actor recently admitted to “tomfoolery” on the set of Doctor Who after a 2015 video from a fan convention was unearthed in which co-star Noel Clarke alleged that Barrowman took “his d*** out every five minutes”.

At one point in the clip, Clarke asks his co-star Camille Coduri whether she remembers “that time he put it on your shoulder in the makeup truck?” to which she responds: “Yes, I do.”

Last month, Barrowman, 54, said that he has changed in the years since, adding that his “high-spirited behaviour” was “only ever intended in good humour to entertain colleagues on set and backstage”.

He continued: “With the benefit of hindsight, I understand that upset may have been caused by my exuberant behaviour and I have apologised for this previously.”

Old is out now in cinemas.

The Independent has contacted a representative of M Night Shyamalan for comment.