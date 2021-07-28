joey-jordison,-former-slipknot-drummer,-dies-at-46

(CNN) Joey Jordison, a founder of the heavy metal band Slipknot, has died, his family announced in a statement provided Tuesday to CNN.

He was 46.

“We are heartbroken to share the news that Joey Jordison, prolific drummer, musician and artist passed away peacefully in his sleep on July 26th, 2021,” the family said. “Joey’s death has left us with empty hearts and feelings of indescribable sorrow.”

Legendary band Metallica paid tribute to Jordison on their official Facebook page with a photo of him on stage and the caption “R.I.P. brother.”

Jordison served as a drummer for Slipknot, which he helped create in Des Moines, Iowa, in 1995.