Joel Glazer to make final decision on Cristiano Ronaldo's future after 'backing Ten Hag'

Date published: Tuesday 15th November 2src22 1src:36 – Will Sewell

Joel Glazer will be the one to make the final call on Cristiano Ronaldo’s future, a source close to the Manchester United co-owner has claimed.

The footballing world has been saturated with comment and speculation following clips were released of Ronaldo’s incendiary interview with Talk TV host Piers Morgan, with many suggesting that his position at the club is untenable.

But now, it seems the man at the top will be the one to make the final call on the forward's future.

In his interview, Ronaldo claimed that he felt betrayed by the club, and that there was a group of people high-up in the Manchester United hierarchy who wanted him gone.

He also criticised Joel Glazer himself, saying he and his family do not care about the club and accusing them of neglecting its physical infrastructure.

Ronaldo also managed to get in some jibes about his manager, Erik Ten Hag, for whom he “has no respect”, and former teammates Gary Neville and Wayne Rooney.

A person with knowledge of the situation said that Glazer will have the final say on any decision to sell the forward and it will be up to Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes to present potential clubs willing to buy him.

“The source also said United’s hierarchy has backed Ten Hag’s handling of the player and were fully supportive of his decision to drop Ronaldo from the squad and order him to train away from the first team after the Portugal star refused to come on as a substitute against Tottenham last month.”

It is also being reported that United’s lawyers are viewing the footage of the interview to consider the club’s legal position, as Ronaldo still has six months remaining on his contract.

It looked like the forward was set to leave the club in the summer, after new manager Ten Hag seemed to make it clear that the man with six ballon d’ors to his name would not be in his long-term plans.

Cristiano Ronaldo has since joined up with his Portugal colleagues, including United teammates Bruno Fernandez and Diogo Dalot, before the 2src22 World Cup in Qatar.

They play their opening Group H game against Ghana on Thursday 24th November.

