Joe Exotic’s Weed Line Packaging Features Tiger Stripes, Pride Flag – TMZ

Joe Exotic has dubbed himself “The New King of Cannabis” … it’s front-and-center in the packaging of his new weed line and TMZ’s obtained the first pics.

The colorful packet for his new cannabis line, Joe Exotic Cannabis, will be unveiled next week at the cannabis CHAMPS Trade Show in Las Vegas … and TMZ has a first look at what Joe and his partners have been up to since announcing their new venture last month.

The packaging’s got Joe’s touches all over it … from paying homage to his moniker as the so-called “Tiger King” … to celebrating his sexual orientation with a display of the Pride flag at the bottom of the package.

There are tigers, lions and cubs drawings on the front of the package … and Joe’s smoking a blunt while sitting on his new throne. As we first reported … Joe’s team struck up a deal with Tango Hotel Charlie Group, LLC and Cannaxxs LTD to launch the line.

Even though Joe’s behind bars, he’s been pretty hands-on through calls and emails with his attorney, Brad Small.

Joe is working with Joshua Anderson, the founder of Tango Hotel Charlie Group. Joshua will be handling the distribution and brand development. They’ve partnered with Xotic Flavorz farm in Honeydew, CA to produce the cannabis.

TMZ.com

And, get this … Joe’s line will also debut a cannabis seltzer at next week’s trade show. The seltzer’s name is aptly dubbed “Tiger Piss.” Some of the flavors include tiger’s blood orange and peach-mango.