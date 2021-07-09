joe-biden-just-did-something-donald-trump-might-call-‘america-first’

This story was excerpted from the July 9 edition of CNN’s Meanwhile in America, the daily email about US politics for global readers. Click here to read past editions and subscribe.

The President laid out a rather ruthless rationale on Thursday for leaving Afghanistan — despite fears that the US exit will inevitably lead to a return to power of the extremist Taliban.

Here’s the case he made at the White House. The US has been staying just a little bit longer for two decades — what good will hanging around do now? Furthermore, it’s up to Afghans to decide their fates — not Americans. The President also implied that the war-torn country had pretty much always been a mess, so if it falls apart again it will be returning to a historic norm.

He rejected parallels with the US defeat in Vietnam, since the goals of the operation — to deliver Osama bin Laden “to the gates of hell” after the September 11 attacks in 2001 and to crush al Qaeda’s operational capacity — were accomplished. And he made a somewhat contentious argument that Afghan national armed forces trained by the US and its allies were sufficiently strong to repel the Taliban.

Then Biden looked his country in the eye and asked a question that weighs especially heavily on this commander in chief, the first for decades to have had a child who served overseas in a war zone. Would the people who want the US to stay in Afghanistan send their own kids off to combat there?