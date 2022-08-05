jobs-report-to-keep-fed-on-aggressive-tightening-path

The July jobs report defied expectations of an economic slowdown and will make it harder for the Federal Reserve to dial back the pace of rate increases at its meeting next month.

The Fed is trying to slow economic activity and hiring to bring down inflation that is running at 40-year highs. Friday’s job report shows the economy is still firing on many cylinders, making it more likely central bank officials conclude they need to raise rates to higher levels and to keep rates at those levels for longer to cool the economy.