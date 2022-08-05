Home Business Jobs Report to Keep Fed on Aggressive Tightening Path
Business

Jobs Report to Keep Fed on Aggressive Tightening Path

by News
5 views
jobs-report-to-keep-fed-on-aggressive-tightening-path

The July jobs report defied expectations of an economic slowdown and will make it harder for the Federal Reserve to dial back the pace of rate increases at its meeting next month.

The Fed is trying to slow economic activity and hiring to bring down inflation that is running at 40-year highs. Friday’s job report shows the economy is still firing on many cylinders, making it more likely central bank officials conclude they need to raise rates to higher levels and to keep rates at those levels for longer to cool the economy.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

How One Grocery Chain Is Preparing for a...

Phones Know Who Went to an Abortion Clinic....

Eli Lilly, Cummins Speak Out Against Indiana’s Ban...

Shale Drillers Warn of Higher Costs as They...

Berkshire Hathaway’s Earnings Fall, Hurt by Market Volatility

The Other Electric Vehicle: E-Bikes Gain Ground for...

The Inside Story of Carlos Ghosn’s Brazen Escape...

At Ford, Quality Is Now Problem 1

California DMV Accuses Tesla of False Advertising

Oracle Lays Off Hundreds of Employees

Leave a Reply