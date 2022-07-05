job-aspirant-dresses-up-as-food-delivery-executive,-delivers-cake-and-resume-too

BENGALURU: This 24-year-old took a unique route to try and land a job – he dressed up as a

Zomato

delivery executive and dropped his resume, along with slices of pastry, at the gates of Bengaluru companies he wanted to work in. His resume box was accompanied by a message: “Most of the resumes end up in trash but mine in your Belly (sic).”

Meet Aman Khandelwal, a Jaipur resident who completed his MBA in finance from a college in Pune this year. After struggling to get an internship with a reputed company,

Khandelwal

decided to get creative, drawing inspiration from Lukas Yla, a marketing specialist based in San Francisco, whose delivery of a resume with doughnuts had gone viral.

“I decided to try this out in Bengaluru as there were some firms I wanted to work with. Also, the city is known to accept and encourage such creativity,” said Khandelwal, who bought a red T-shirt and got the name of the food delivery platform printed on it to pretend to be a delivery executive.

“The whole thing cost me Rs 400 and I travelled to these firms to drop my resume and pineapple pastries with their security guards. I placed the resume behind the message and addressed the boxes to the HR managers,” he said.

Khandelwal posted about his creativity on social media earlier this week.

Though Yla managed to get 10 interview calls following his doughnut-resume idea, Khandelwal’s cake-resume box did not get him even one. However, his social media posts have managed to get him 6-7 interview calls for the post of a product manager within two days.

“Initially, I was hesitant to try this as I feared how people would react. But since my posts have gone viral, friends and relatives are all raving about me. I have become the talking point in people’s offices and homes,” said Khandelwal.

