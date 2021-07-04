-
Associated Press
LEADING OFF: Schwarber gets MRI on hamstring, Brews roll
After a historic June homer binge, Kyle Schwarber’s July got off to a less promising start. The Washington Nationals slugger exited Friday night’s game against the Los Angeles Dodgers because of an injured right hamstring. Schwarber grimaced rounding first on a single, grabbed the hamstring and immediately left the field.
The Telegraph
‘I hate golf’: Bryson DeChambeau fumes after wretched week ends in missed cut
Bryson DeChambeau has exited his latest failed title defence declaring: “I hate golf.” No doubt, anyone who has ever picked up a club knows exactly how the American feels, but it is still not what an admirer wants to hear less than two weeks before The Open Championship. It was a wretched week for the 27-year-old in Detroit, a veritable car crash in Motor City. Before the first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Tim Tucker, his long-time caddie, told him “I’m quitting”, and then his nemesis B
Axios
Swimming caps for natural Black hair banned from Tokyo Olympics
The International Swimming Federation (FINA) said that swimming caps designed for natural Black hair have been banned from use in this summer’s Tokyo Olympics, BBC News reports.Driving the news: Soul Cap, the British Black-owned company that made the caps, told BBC that FINA argued the hats do not “fit the natural form of the head” and that to their “best knowledge the athletes competing at the international events never used, neither require to use, caps of such size and configuration.”Stay on
