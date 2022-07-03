j&k-villagers-help-nab-2-armed-ultras,-to-get-5-lakh-reward

JAMMU:

Talib

Hussain Shah, an ex-BJP member and now an LeT terrorist, was in constant touch with Pakistan-based Lashkar terrorist Qasim and was involved in at least three cases of IED blasts in Rajouri district, besides civilian killings and grenade blasts.

Talib, who was arrested Sunday, was also working as a news anchor with a portal and even covered different official functions. On many occasions, he was seen with senior BJP functionaries, including the party’s J&K president Ravindra Raina.

Asked about his links with the saffron party, BJP Minority Morcha president Ch Sheikh

Bashir

briefly said that Talib had resigned from the party over a month ago. “He was nominated as IT & Social Media incharge of BJP Minority Mocha Jammu province but after mere 18 days, on May 27, he resigned,” said Bashir.

Congress

hit out at BJP, pointing out to the “presence of dreaded terrorists in the ranks of the party. It also asked BJP to explain to the nation how dreaded terrorists “enjoy its patronage by getting important assignments in the party.

The other terrorist who was arrested is Faisal Ahmed Dar of Pulwama. Two AK rifles, seven grenades, a pistol and a huge quantity of ammunition were found on the two.

“The villagers showed extreme courage in helping police apprehend the terrorists who had reached the area to take shelter following continuous pressure from police and Army,’ ADGP-Jammu Mukesh Singh said.

Lauding the exemplary courage shown by the villagers in nabbing the terrorists, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha announced Rs 5 lakh cash reward for them. “I salute the bravery of villagers of Tukson Dhok,

Reasi

, who apprehended two most-wanted terrorists. Such determination by the common man shows end of terrorism is not far away,” said the LG.

