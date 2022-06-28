j&k-twin-blasts-case-solved,-lashkar-duo-arrested

JAMMU: Police on Tuesday claimed to have cracked the Kotranka and Budhal blast cases after the arrest of two Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists with IEDs and other materials. Following the duo’s disclosure, a search was launched to arrest their commander who was the mastermind of the twin blasts — in Rajouri district (March 26) and Shahpur (April 24) in which two people each were injured.

“Joint teams of the

Army

and police raided multiple locations in Rajouri’s Larkoti, Targain, Jaglanoo and Draaj areas and arrested the two terrorists, identified as Mohammad Shabir and

Mohammad Shadiq

, both from Draaj,” ADGP (Jammu zone) Mukesh Singh said.

During the investigation, police learnt that another accused,

Talib Shah

, had plotted the explosions and headed the group being handled from Pakistan. The module had collected three consignments of arms, ammunition and explosives from the Lamberi-Kalakote area in January, March and April this year, the ADGP said. “Talib is the mastermind of all terrorist activities in Pir Panjal area and was also involved in radicalising many youths to carry out terror activities in Rajouri,” he added.

Investigations also revealed that the group was sheltering some Kashmir-based active terrorists in the Kandi-Budhal area.

