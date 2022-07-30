j&k:-terrorist,-army-dog-killed-in-encounter-in-wanigam-bala

BARAMULLA: The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday eliminated one terrorist from

Wanigam Bala

village of Baramulla in a joint operation.

According to the police, in a joint operation was launched today with the

Indian Army

, when they had cordoned off the area and in the ensued firefight, killed one terrorist.

In the operation, one Indian Army assault dog also lost its life, while three personnel of the security forces sustained minor injuries.

They have also recovered one AK Rifle and war-like stores from the possession of the terrorist during the joint operation.

The Police, Army (29RR) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) (2nd Bn) launched a joint cordon-and-search operation by acting on a specific input, after which they recovered incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including one AK-47 Rifle, three AK-magazines, seven AK-rounds, one pouch and one bag from the site of the encounter.

Earlier in the day, the J&K police had apprehended two hybrid terrorists of the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba during an encounter in Baramulla.

According to the Police, the terrorists were arrested after they tried to flee after seeing the joint Naka set up by Sopore police, 32 RR, and 92 CRPF personnel at around 5.30 pm in Dangiwacha.

Based on the preliminary investigation, the arrested persons revealed their identities as

Tariq Ah Wanu

and Ishfaq Ah Wani, both hailing from the Old Airfield region of the J-K’s Rangreth.

The police also recovered two pistols and two pistol magazines, along with 11 live cartridges from their possession, the police’s statement read adding that the terrorists were in constant search of an opportunity to carry out strikes on these security forces and civilians in the Union Territory.

The police have also registered a First Information Report under section 506 of the Indian Penal Code (

IPC

) and sections 7 and 25 of the IA act 13 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in Rafiabad.

