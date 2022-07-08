j&k-list-of-new-sub-inspectors-cancelled-amid-hiring-scandal

SRINAGAR: J&K lieutenant governor

Manoj Sinha

cancelled Friday a list of 1,200 successful candidates for police sub-inspectors announced on June 4 and recommended a

CBI

probe following allegations of favouritism and fraud in the recruitment process.

The J&K State Service Selection Recruitment Board (SSRB) oversaw for the first time the entire hiring process from among 97,000 applicants. J&K police used to conduct such tests earlier.

The list of selected candidates caused public uproar and protests were held in Jammu. People questioned several astonishing coincidences such as siblings from 20 families topping the exam and 40 candidates from a particular centre in Jammu making the cut.

Political parties also threw their weight behind the protesters, prompting the government to announce last month a probe by a committee headed by home department additional chief secretary RK

Goyal

. The panel was asked to submit its report within 15 days.

After recommending a CBI inquiry, Sinha said Friday the culprits will be brought to justice soon. “It’s a first big step towards securing future of our youth & govt will soon decide future course of action for fresh recruitment,” he tweeted.

