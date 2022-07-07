j&k-admin-has-established-decisive-domination-over-terrorism:-amit-shah

SRINAGAR: The administration in J&K has established a decisive domination over terrorism under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah said on Thursday.

“Today, under the leadership of Lieutenant Governor

Manoj Sinha

, Jammu and Kashmir is on the path of peace and development. Sinha has established a decisive domination over terrorism there under the leadership of

PM Modi

,” Shah said addressing a function here through video conferencing.

The home minister was speaking after unveiling of the ‘Statue of Peace’ of philosopher and social reformer Ramanujacharya in the Sonawar area of Srinagar.

Shah said the administration headed by Sinha has also delivered development to the people of Kashmir without any discrimination.

“For a long time, the nation had a hope that J&K will be irreversibly integrated with the nation by removal of Article 370 and Article 35A, and that hope was fulfilled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On August 5, 2019, a new era was established in Kashmir,” he said.

Shah said he was feeling peace that the Surya (Sun) temple in Srinagar had been restored and renovated. “…The unveiling of the Statue of Peace in Srinagar is a good sign for the people of India, especially the people of J&K,” he said.

“I believe that the Statue of Peace will bring the blessings and teachings of Ramanujacharya to the people of all religions in Kashmir and take them on the path of peace and development… The Gujarat government, too, will install a Ramanujacharya statue next year,” he added.

Throwing light on the life and teachings of the philosopher, Shah said he had worked mostly in South India but had visited Kashmir to procure an important manuscript called ‘Bodayana Vritti’, a treatise on the Brahma Sutras, as the only copy of this manuscript was in the royal library of the Valley.

“The King in Kashmir not only opened the doors of his library but also welcomed Swamy Ramanujacharya,” he added.

The 4ft-tall statue shows Ramanujacharya sitting with his hands folded. The 600kg statue carved from white granite has been placed 3ft above the ground.

Speaking on the occasion, LG Sinha said that under ‘Azadi ka

Amrit Mahotsav

’, the UT administration is trying to take the philosophy of great personalities like Ramanujacharya to the students and the youth. “We will also try to introduce Jagadguru’s vision and philosophy in youth clubs, universities and colleges in J&K,” he said.

On the reforms brought into J&K after August 2019, he said the new measures have transformed the lives of people of the

Union Territory

and built a better future for them.

The LG said tribals and marginalized sections of J&K faced discrimination for decades. Under the guidance of the PM and the home minister, a true egalitarian society has been established and the doors of future possibilities have been opened for the entire population, he added.

