JJC Skillz celebrates Funke Akindele amid divorce

Abdulrasheed Bello, Nigerian music and movie executive, popularly known as JJC Skillz, has congratulated his estranged wife, Funke Akindele, on her birthday, amid their ongoing separation.

Bello took to his Instagram page on Wednesday, where he shared a montage of the actress’ pictures and videos.

Funke, who is currently running as the deputy governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic party, clocked 45 years on Wednesday.

Referring to her as his darling “màmá Ìbejì”, a Yoruba phrase meaning, “mother of twins”, Bello also penned a sweet note to the celebrant.

“Happy birthday my darling mama ibeji @funkejenifaakindele. I pray our children embody the goodness of God and be a blessing to generations.

“Today is your day, celebrate and live to the fullest. Long life and prosperity,” he wrote in the captions.

The estranged couple got married in 2016 and were blessed with a set of twins in 2018.

Bello, however, announced their split via his Instagram page in June, stating that issues “beyond repair” had caused the marriage to hit the rocks.

