Jimmy Carr claims a ‘dodgy joke’ he has already told will spell the end of his career in comedy – Daily Mail

By Sam Baker For Mailonline

Published: 08:35 EDT, 18 July 2021 | Updated: 08:40 EDT, 18 July 2021

Jimmy Carr has revealed his is concerned that a ‘dodgy joke’ from his past will end his career.

The 8 Out of 10 Cats host thinks he has ‘already told’ a ‘landmine’ gag which will eventually resurface and be deemed so upsetting and ‘unacceptable’, he’ll no longer be able to get work.

He told the Daily Star Sunday newspaper: ‘I think that I may be retired. It’s that lovely line, you know, the joke that ends my career.

‘I’ve already told it. It’s on YouTube somewhere waiting, it’s like a landmine.

‘We don’t know which one it is. We can’t take it down because we don’t know.’

Jimmy added that at some point, one of his jokes would reach a level of unacceptability, which will cause people to reflect and put an end to his career.

Jimmy previously admitted he was worried he’d be so over excited when the ending of lockdown meant he’d be able to get back out and perform, he’d say something controversial and end up ‘cancelled’.

Speaking in April – before the final relaxing of restrictions was moved from 21 June to 19 July in England – he said: ‘Not being able to go out there and do what we normally do has been a challenge.

‘They’re talking about June 21st – I’ve got gigs booked in from June 21st … god willing, that would be a return to normality…

‘I think I’ll probably get cancelled, I’ll be a bit giddy and over-excited. I’m a dab hand at it now.’

The 48-year-old comic’s comments come after Jennifer Saunders recently admitted she thinks cancel culture has changed comedy because writers ‘talk themselves out of stuff’ as they’re afraid of the consequences of controversy.

She said: ‘I think people do talk themselves out of stuff now because everything is sensitive. It stops a lot of the fun, maybe, like jokes. I remember jokes. Silly jokes.

‘I think it has changed comedy like what we used to make.’