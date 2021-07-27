Home POLITICS Jill Biden’s chief of staff nominated for Spain ambassador
POLITICS

Jill Biden’s chief of staff nominated for Spain ambassador

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
jill-biden’s-chief-of-staff-nominated-for-spain-ambassador

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Tuesday nominated Julissa Reynoso, the chief of staff to first lady Jill Biden and a former ambassador, to serve as his ambassador to Spain and Andorra.

Reynoso has also served as the co-chair of the White House Gender Policy Council, a role that has her advocating on behalf of women and girls in the U.S. and around the globe.

She is expected to remain in her current role until she is confirmed by the Senate. A successor has not been named, according to the first lady’s spokesman Michael LaRosa.

The first lady said when she met Reynoso in 2019 they “immediately clicked.”

“We stayed in touch, and I knew if we came to the White House, that I wanted her as my Chief of Staff,” Jill Biden said in a statement. “She’s been exceptional and an incredible leader and friend. Given her experience and her heart, I can think of no one better than Julissa to represent us in Spain and Andorra.”

Reynoso served as an ambassador to Uruguay and a senior State Department official during the Obama-Biden administration. She was already being considered for a top job at the State Department when the first lady recruited her to join her team.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

White House considering vaccine mandate for federal workforce

Biden nominating Mark Gitenstein as his ambassador to...

Biden considers requiring COVID-19 vaccines for federal workers

Trump officials can testify to Congress about his...

Schumer and top Democrats call for Biden to...

Lagos governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu swears in 57 council...

Tinubu behind success of APC – Sanwo-Olu insists

These 6 red and blue states tell you...

Florida ag commissioner suspends concealed weapons permits for...

Fact check: Man photographed with Donald Trump in...

Leave a Reply