Jill Biden positive for COVID, has ‘mild’ symptoms

Pressure builds on Prince Harry as the people of Sussex petition to remove his and Meghan’s titlesPrince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, face heavy scrutiny and pressure as a petition circulates to remove the couple’s royal titles.

3h ago

Meghan Markle Curtsies to Queen Elizabeth’s Coffin in Emotional MomentAs the royal family exited Westminster Hall, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex dropped into a deep curtsy in front of Queen Elizabeth’s coffin.

18h ago

Watch: Moment guard collapses during late Queen’s lying in stateThe Bioreports on Thursday suspended its live stream of the Queen’s lying in state in Westminster Hall after a guard appeared to faint and fall as he watched over her coffin.

7h ago

Social media users slammed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for holding hands while leaving a service for Queen Elizabeth – but ignored other royals who did the same thingPrince Harry and Meghan Markle accompanied other members of the royal family to a service honoring Queen Elizabeth II on Wednesday.

11h ago

What you need to know about storm heading to Bay Area this weekendABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco says some models are predicting that this storm could bring us new daily and monthly rainfall records.

7h ago

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were seen with King Charles in a rare photo as they waited for the Queen’s coffin togetherPrince Harry, Meghan Markle, and King Charles were at Buckingham Palace to receive Queen Elizabeth’s coffin as it was transported from Scotland.

23h ago

The Royals Were Visibly Emotional at the Procession for the QueenPrince Harry was photographed wiping a tear away while paying his respects to his grandmother, while Kate and Meghan reportedly “blinked back tears.”

16h ago

Why Prince William Really Invited Meghan Markle to That Walkabout, According to Royal PhotographerHello! reports that longtime royal photographer Arthur Edwards shared additional insight into why William invited Meghan during an interview with Piers Morgan.

2d ago

Mike Pence Says Stripping Women of Rights More Important Than Midterm GainsThe former vice president told RealClearPolitics that Republicans shouldn’t “shrink from the fight” to implement a national abortion ban

19h ago

Harry is ‘terrified’ that Meghan will leave him alone to attend funeral: royal expertRoyal expert Neil Sean on the latest on Prince Harry and Meghan as they continue to attract headlines in the U.K. and around the world. Could Meghan go back to California before the funeral?

15h ago

Kate Middleton Stands at Prince William’s Side After the Procession for Queen ElizabethThe couple stood next to each other during the reception of the late monarch’s coffin.

19h ago

Jimmy Garoppolo will replace Trey Lance as 49ers starting QB, Sean Payton saysIn a week where just about every analyst has a take on the 49ers’ quarterback situation, former NFL coach Sean Payton is siding with Jimmy Garoppolo.

16h ago

Racism On Full Display: British Mourners Give Meghan Markle The Cold Shoulder In Viral VideoAs Prince Harry mourns the death of his grandmother in the U.K., his wife Meghan Markle is right by his side.

2d ago

Why hand-holding Prince Harry and Meghan are keen not to upset the hierarchy ahead of Queen Elizabeth’s funeralReunited with the royals publicly for the first time since she suggested her mere existence had “upset the hierarchy”, the Duchess of Sussex paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II by wearing jewellery given to her by the late monarch.

15h ago

Prince William and Kate Middleton Are Reportedly Moving (Again) Into Queen Elizabeth’s Former HomeThe Prince and Princess of Wales are expected to move for a second time this year—but will delay the relocation to give their children some time to settle into school.

17h ago

These Prince Harry Photos From the Queen’s Procession Remind Us How Close He Was With His GrandmotherWednesday was a tough day for the royal family as they started the final process of saying goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II before her funeral on Monday, Sept. 19. They are not only mourning the loss of the Queen, but the royals also grieving their beloved family member. Seeing Prince Harry in a very emotional […]

13h ago

Staff left ‘visibly shaken’ as 100 members of King’s former household are made redundantAround 100 members of staff at the King’s former household have received written notice of redundancies.

2d ago

King Charles III awaits Queen Elizabeth II’s casket with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Buckingham PalaceKing Charles III waited with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and the royal family to receive Queen Elizabeth II’s casket at Buckingham Palace in London on Tuesday.

1d ago

Britney Spears Goes Nude And Flashes Her Ultra-Perky Booty On IGBritney Spears, 40, just showed off her sculpted butt in a new nude Instagram photo. Britney loves working out with her personal trainer husband, Sam Asghari.

17h ago

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle Get Emotional at Queen’s Funeral ProcessionThe Princess of Wales and Duchess of Sussex visibly grieved the Queen during Wednesday’s moving service

17h ago

