jill-biden-cheers-on-team-usa-at-tokyo-olympics

First lady Jill Biden attended three Olympic events on Saturday and hosted a watch party at the U.S. Embassy for the Team USA-Mexico softball game.

Driving the news: On her first day as a spectator at the Games, Biden attended a women’s 3×3 basketball game, cheered on American swimmers during preliminary heats and caught the second half of the U.S. women’s soccer game against New Zealand.

“I’m really excited for this game, aren’t you? As you can see I’m all decked out,” Biden said at the watch party before the softball game, adding she felt like a kid on the first day of school, per a pool reporter.

Biden was seated one row behind French President Emmanuel Macron during the women’s 3×3 basketball game at the sport’s Olympic debut , where the Americans pulled out an upset victory.

On her first solo international trip, a masked Biden donned the official Team USA uniform, per People.

What she’s saying: At the U.S. Embassy watch party, Biden spoke to embassy staff, thanking them for moving around the world to follow their family members’ careers.

“When I look at all of you, I feel so much hope. Through turmoil and uncertainty you’ve never let go of your passion for this work,” she said.

“We’re going to show the world what the United States can achieve when we are guided by heart and hope and diplomacy. Or as my husband has said, we lead by the power of our example, not the example of our power.”

