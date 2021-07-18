jigawa-residents-lament-three-months-total-blackout

Residents of Ringim and Taura Local Governments Areas have lamented the total blackout they have been experiencing for more than three months now.

They said the problem started due to the fall of electrical poles caused by heavy downpours and strong windstorms in the area.

They, however, stated that the long blackout had affected the social, security and economic situation of the area.

A resident who owns a business center in Ringim told bioreports that the blackout is seriously affecting their businesses which has forced him to use generator as an alternative to run his business.

He said the situation left him with no alternative than to increase the price of his services for his business to survived.

Another resident in Taura, a perishable sellers narrated to our reporter that almost all perishable food items in her freezer have gone bad over the power cut.

Malam Baba also revealed to bioreports that the area is one of the worse places mostly under-served by officials of KEDCO for over a year.

He said since the problem, Representatives of the two local governments have lodged their complains to the KEDCO office in Dutse but to no avail.

Also, all efforts to hear from KEDCO Head of corporate communications proved abortive.

