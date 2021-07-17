Home NEWS Jigawa LG issues 30-day ultimatum to commercial sex workers
Jigawa LG issues 30-day ultimatum to commercial sex workers

Gwaram Local Government Area in Jigawa State has issued a thirty-day ultimatum to all commercial sex workers operating in the area to vacate.

Council Chairman Alh. Zaharadden Abubakar disclosed this on Friday after he received a delegation of Sara community, a popular weekly market, in his office.

He said the aim is to tackle immorality in the local government.

The Chairman ordered all the commercial sex workers operating in the area to present names of their suitors to the local government authority before expiration of the dateline.

He explained that the council is ready to marry off all the indigenous repented commercial sex workers and take care of all the wedding responsibilities.

Abubakar said the council will repatriate non-indegenous sex workers in the local government back to their states of origin.

He also directed the immediate closure of all clubs and beer parlour in the local government.

The council boss said the council had mobilized police and other security agencies to arrest defaulters.

