jigawa-assembly-passed-n20.02bn-supplementary-budget-into-law

The Jigawa State House of Assembly has passed the supplementary budget of N20.02bn into law.

Governor Muhammad Badaru Abubakar had on Wednesday sent the document to the state House of Assembly requesting the approval of N19.7bn supplementary budget.

The House passed the bill during its sitting on Thursday presided by Speaker, Idris Garba with an increase of over N500 million from the initial amount forwarded by the state executive.

During the sitting, the majority leader of the House, Habu Muhammad Màigatari said, the House received a letter from the state Governor requesting it to approve the N19.7 billion for financing some critical projects in education, water, health and other public service sectors

He said after referring the letter to the house committee, the money was increased to N20.2 billion for the completion of some constituency projects.

The House, however, unanimously supported and approved the passage of the bill.

The Speaker of the House then commended the state executives for the full implementation of previous budgets.

He explained that the supplementary budget will be used for the provision of additional social amenities and critical infrastructure.