JGOD Shows Off Broken QBZ Loadout – DBLTAP

Call of Duty QBZ-83 being used in-game / Activision and Raven Software

Famous Warzone YouTuber JGOD went to Twitter showing off a bugged yet broken QBZ loadout, making the Cold War AR pretty nutty.

Finally got around to testing it as people have mentioned it, but QBZ MAG is Bugged w/Meta Builds (Last Muzzle, Last Barrel, 3x, Recoil Grip) Stanag 60 Rnd Drum

400ms ADS

1.568s Reload Add Time Salvo 60 Rnd Fast Mag

317ms ADS (83ms Faster)

1.535s Reload Add Time (33ms Faster) — James – JGOD (@JGODYT) July 24, 2021

JGOD is often testing out new weapons to stay ahead of the meta, finding potential weapon and attachment combinations that can outpace the current strongest meta picks. The Warzone influencer’s no recoil RPD build made a splash, and it seems he is back with new cheese.

As he mentions in the above Tweet, if you take the QBZ-83 with the meta build of Last Muzzle, Last Barrel, 3x scope, and Recoil Grip, the Salvo 60 Round Fast Mag ever so slightly outperforms the Stanag 60 Round Drum in ADS and reload time.

Reload time and ADS should not change based on which magazine is attached, making JGOD and many other realize this is a bug on the game’s end.

Raven has not come out and said anything on the gun, so test out the brokenness of this QBZ build, while you still can.