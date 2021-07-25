JGOD Reveals Broken QBZ-83 Loadout For Call of Duty: Warzone – GameRant

Following the attachment nerf for the C58 Assault Rifle, JGOD finds out that another Call of Duty: Warzone weapon is bugged in a useful way.

Call of Duty: Warzone is no stranger to strong weapons, though on some occasions, certain guns are more powerful than intended. According to JGOD, the Call of Duty: Warzone version of the QBZ-83 is the latest example of this.

Recently, the C58 Assault Rifle was broken in a good way, as players that used the weapon found that a certain sight made it more accurate. The glitch essentially made it a stronger gun, as players using the C58 with the Royal and Cross 4x Optic found that it would lose a majority of its recoil. While Raven has since nerfed this glitched attachment, the gun remains a powerhouse, with many considering it the best weapon in the current meta. However, that could soon change, as a glitch may see the QBZ-83’s pick rate rise significantly.

The QBZ-83 Assault Rifle from Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has always been decent in Call of Duty: Warzone due to its accuracy, though calling it a top tier weapon would be questionable. However, players can now make the gun’s handling significantly faster with a specific attachment, something that helps the gun become a more appealing option. Much like the Royal and Kross 4x was not working as intended on the C58, JGOD has pointed out that his “testing” shows that the Salvo 60 Rnd Fast Mag is “bugged.”

Finally got around to testing it as people have mentioned it, but QBZ MAG is Bugged w/Meta Builds (Last Muzzle, Last Barrel, 3x, Recoil Grip) Stanag 60 Rnd Drum

400ms ADS

1.568s Reload Add Time Salvo 60 Rnd Fast Mag

317ms ADS (83ms Faster)

1.535s Reload Add Time (33ms Faster) — James – JGOD (@JGODYT) July 24, 2021

The YouTuber compares the attachment to the STANAG 60 Rnd Drum, and while it does have a faster reload time like the name suggests, the more interesting aspect is its reload speed. For some reason, the Salvo 60 Rnd Fast Mag is allowing players to aim quicker, with players getting their sights held down a noticeable 83ms faster than they would with the Drum ammunition. For those looking to take advantage of this speed increase, as it is important when wielding an Assault Rifle, Call of Duty: Warzone players should equip the following attachments.

JGOD mentions in his Tweet that he used the meta setup, which includes the Axial Arms 3x Optic. Gamers will also want to use the Agency Suppressor, which should be a no-brainer for players familiar with other Call of Duty: Warzone loadouts. With significant stat boosts alongside the ability to keep players off radars, it is a must-have. The 15.5” Task Force Barrel is another recommended attachment, while the recoil reduction of the Field Agent Grip makes it essential. Obviously, the Salvo 60 Rnd Fast Mag should also be equipped.

Muzzle : Agency Suppressor

: Agency Suppressor Barrel : 15.5” Task Force Barrel

: 15.5” Task Force Barrel Underbarrel : Field Agent Grip

: Field Agent Grip Optic : Axial Arms 3x

: Axial Arms 3x Ammunition: Salvo 60 Rnd Fast Mag

With how quickly the Royal and Kross nerf happened, Raven will likely not take too long to fix this secret ADS boost. As such, players looking to make use of this QBZ-93 setup should do so while they can.

Call of Duty: Warzone is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.

