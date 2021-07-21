jets’-zach-wilson-among-4-remaining-unsigned-first-round-picks

The Jets locked down one of their two first-round picks from the 2021 NFL draft on Tuesday, as offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker signed his rookie contract.

Zach Wilson has yet to put pen to paper on his rookie deal, but he is not the only first-round pick who has yet to sign.

Rookie contracts almost always get signed eventually, so there is not much reason to worry about Wilson. Once his contract language gets worked out to his representation’s liking, he will likely sign shortly thereafter.

Nonetheless, Wilson remains unsigned with training camp just a couple of weeks away. Here are all of the first-rounders who currently find themselves in the same boat.

Jets QB Zach Wilson

49ers QB Trey Lance

Chargers OT Rashawn Slater

Browns CB Greg Newsome II

