Home SPORTS Jets’ Zach Wilson among 4 remaining unsigned first-round picks
SPORTS

Jets’ Zach Wilson among 4 remaining unsigned first-round picks

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
jets’-zach-wilson-among-4-remaining-unsigned-first-round-picks

The Jets locked down one of their two first-round picks from the 2021 NFL draft on Tuesday, as offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker signed his rookie contract.

Zach Wilson has yet to put pen to paper on his rookie deal, but he is not the only first-round pick who has yet to sign.

Rookie contracts almost always get signed eventually, so there is not much reason to worry about Wilson. Once his contract language gets worked out to his representation’s liking, he will likely sign shortly thereafter.

Nonetheless, Wilson remains unsigned with training camp just a couple of weeks away. Here are all of the first-rounders who currently find themselves in the same boat.

Jets QB Zach Wilson

AP Photo/Kathy Willens

49ers QB Trey Lance

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Chargers OT Rashawn Slater

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Browns CB Greg Newsome II

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

1

1

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Maria Taylor officially leaving ESPN after ‘diversity’ drama...

After Olympics, Grant Hill to take USA Basketball...

ESPN, Maria Taylor Part Ways After Internal Controversy...

Kraken reportedly passing on Price, Tarasenko in NHL...

Detroit Lions hit rock bottom in latest power...

NHL expansion draft 2021: Time, how to watch,...

How to watch the Olympics: TV, streaming for...

Closer look at Zack Britton’s performance for Yankees...

Premier League preseason schedule, start time, dates, fixtures

Gor Mahia 1-2 Kariobangi Sharks: K’Ogalo surrender title...

Leave a Reply