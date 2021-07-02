This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

The Jets officially announced the signing of offensive tackle Morgan Moses on Friday, which meant the club needed to create a roster spot.

New York has done it by cutting one of its recent signees. The Jets announced Friday that they’ve released safety Jordyn Peters.

Peters signed with the Jets in May as an undrafted free agent out of Auburn. He played 36 games in college, recording 77 total tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, a sack, and an interception over three seasons.

Jets cut Jordyn Peters originally appeared on Pro Football Talk