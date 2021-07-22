July 22, 2021 | 6:17pm | Updated July 22, 2021 | 7:07pm

New York Jets assistant coach Greg Knapp died Thursday from injuries sustained in a bike accident over the weekend, his agent, Jeff Sperbeck, said.

The 58-year-old coached in the NFL for 24 years, working for the 49ers, Falcons, Raiders, Seahawks, Texans and Broncos before joining Robert Saleh’s Jets staff as passing game coordinator to help develop rookie quarterback Zach Wilson.

Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) listens to passing game specialist Greg Napp during Jets OTAs. Bill Kostroun

Knapp was struck by a motorist while riding his bike over the weekend, sustaining “major injuries,” according to police.