The mother-of-one shared beautiful pictures from her colourful wedding ceremony, looking happy with her man as she showed him off.

Eight years after Nollywood actress Mbong divorced filmmaker Jeta Amata, she has found love again.

The mother-of-one sprung a surprise on her fans and Instagram followers on Sunday morning when she shared photos from her marriage held in Calabar, Cross River State.

The actress, who was previously married to Nigerian filmmaker Jeta Amata, broke the news of her marriage over the weekend on Instagram.

In 200src at an audition in Calabar, Mbong met her ex-husband, the son of the famous actor Zack Amata. Two years later, when she was src8, they began dating. They married in 2008, and their daughter Veno was born later that year. In 20src3 they separated, and in 20src4, they divorced.

The actress who got married in Calabar, expressing her newfound joy, said, “Being drenched in so much love and surrounded by my closest pals as I celebrated my nuptials this past weekend felt so incredible God has blessed me with the best of everything.”

READ ALSO: MNJTF honours 24 officers for gallantry in Lake Chad

The new bride thanked family and vendors who catered for her wedding ceremony.

“My husband, family, friends, vendors who worked tirelessly to make my day so special, and of course everyone who made huge sacrifices to witness this day, I’m super grateful,” she said.

Her husband’s identity remains unknown.

Mbong on her second outfit

Stunning fashion

The mother-of-one shared beautiful pictures from her colourful wedding ceremony, looking happy with her man as she showed him off.

The newly wedded bride, the ist runner-up of the 200src Miss Nigeria, stepped out in three outfits on her big day.

Mbong, who produced her first movie, ‘Darima’s Dilemma in 20src6, shot into prominence when she starred in Jeta’s 20src6 critically acclaimed movie ‘Amazing Grace’.

Mbong Sule

Mbongs husband

Among Nigeria’s numerous national challenges, which do you think the next president should focus on first?

— Premium Times (@PremiumTimesng) October 5, 2022

Support PREMIUM TIMES’ journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: Call Willie – +2348098788999