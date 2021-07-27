Jet Li Becomes a Loki Variant in The One Movie Crossover Art – Screen Rant

New fan art from famed internet artist BossLogic imagines Jet Li’s character from the 2001 multiverse-centric film The One as a variant of Loki.

New fan art mashes up Jet Li’s The One with Loki. Season 1 of Marvel’s third series on Disney+ came to a shocking conclusion earlier this month, as Loki and Sylvie reach the Citadel at the end of time and meet the man behind the Time Variance Authority, a variant of Kang the Conqueror who goes by He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors). When offered the choice to replace him as overseer of the TVA or kill him and risk multiversal war, Sylvie decides to kill He Who Remains, seemingly creating Marvel’s multiverse.

Over its 6-episode run, Loki chronicled the God of Mischief’s run-in with the TVA following his abscondment with the Tesseract during the Avenger’s time heist in Endgame. After facing charges for crimes against the Sacred Timeline, Loki agrees to help Agent Mobius (Owen Wilson) catch an evil Loki variant to avoid being erased from existence. This variant is later revealed to be Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino), which only scratches the surface of alternate Lokis. Further variants are later revealed as Classic Loki (Richard Grant), Kid Loki (Jack Veal), Boastful Loki (Deobia Oparei), and Alligator Loki.

Now, another Loki variant can be added to the list as new fan art from the esteemed internet artist, BossLogic, imagines Jet Li’s character from the 2001 film, The One, as a variant of Marvel’s God of Mischief. Deeming him “Jet Loki,” the art imagines Li with the character’s signature horns as he travels through one of the TVA’s rectangular-shaped portals. BossLogic cheekily captioned the piece, “Remember when the TVA took down The One.” Check out the fan art below:

Other recent Loki fan art mashed up the Marvel series with a few other fellow Disney properties in Pixar’s Luca and Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool, but The One is one of the more obscure titles to crossover with Loki. However, the two share strikingly similar premises as the 2001 film written and directed by James Wong also deals with concepts of multiverses and variants. The film follows Jet Li as a rogue agent who travels to alternate timelines in order to eliminate other versions of himself and become a mythical being known as The One.

With Loki already renewed for a season 2, the possibilities for storylines are endless. Though a crossover with The One may not be in the cards, the sophomore season is primed to directly connect with MCU films, Doctor Strange 2 and Ant-Man 3, as Hiddleston and Majors have been confirmed in each title respectively and could also show up elsewhere. With season 2 likely coming sometime in 2023, Loki’s influence will continue to be seen in fan art and creative crossovers like these.

