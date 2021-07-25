Jersey Shore: All Plastic Surgery Procedures Angelina Has Had Done – Screen Rant

Angelina Pivarnak from Jersey Shore is getting real about her cosmetic surgery history. Her new look has gotten a lot of attention from fans.

The former Jersey Shore castmate Angelina Pivarnak has opened up about the plastic surgery she’s had, and we’re here to discuss her confirmed and rumored cosmetic procedures. Angelina is making headlines due to the effort she’s put into tweaking her image. While she claims her new transformation isn’t entirely enhanced, plastic surgeons have weighed in, speculating that she’s had more work done than she lets on.

Angelina made her Jersey Shore debut on MTV back in 2009. She was on for two seasons before being evicted at the beginning of season 2, after refusing to work her shift at the T-shirt shop. She later reappeared in season two of the reality show, when the cast went to Miami. Her return was short-lived as she got into a violent altercation with cast members Michael “The Situation” Sorrentino and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi. Fan-favorite roomie Angelina eventually reunited with the cast in 2018 on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. She started out as a recurring guest before becoming a full-time cast member in 2019. Suffice it to say that she’s changed quite a bit through the years.

Angelina came clean about her body transformation and going under the knife. In December of 2020, she stated that she preferred surgery to working out. In an interview with Page Six, she said, “I don’t do squats. I haven’t done one squat in like years, and I’m not going to do squats.” The reality star continued, “I took the easy way out. Sorry, I don’t care! Like, I’m going to be honest.” Angelina got the help of plastic surgeon Dr. John Tutela. See Angelina on her birthday below:

Since her first appearance on Jersey Shore, Angelina, who’s been accused of being jealous of her roomies in the past, has been vocal about her insecurities. Dr. Tutela performed plastic surgery on Snooki, which is why Angelina sought him out in the first place. In February of 2020, Angelina got work done on her breasts and was excited to share her new look with the world. She took to her Instagram, posting: “My boobies are my fave part of my body now thanks to @tutelaps… Anyone looking for a doctor that knows what they are doing, he’s your guy!!! I never had one surgery in my life until this and let me tell you I would do it again because he’s that amazing. See Angelina’s most recent glamour shot below:

Angelina, whose before and after pics are shocking, has since had multiple procedures, including a butt lift in November 2020 which reportedly cost $20,000. Plastic surgeons have weighed in on the other procedures she could have had done, including lip fillers and a nose job. While she’s claimed she’s done nothing to her face, facial plastic and reconstructive surgeon Dr. Michael Somenek commented that it’s very likely that she had rhinoplasty given the look of her nose.

New York-based plastic surgeon Dr. Richard W. Westreich pointed out that her jawline doesn’t appear to be natural. He states, “Her jawline was very square and now it’s quite heart shaped. There plenty of things you can do to achieve that…I have three or four machines in my office for jawline counting. Some are non-invasive, some are just minimally invasive.”

Whether she’s had just a couple of procedures or a lot more, Angelina continues to flaunt her new and improved look to her 1.2 million Instagram followers. She’s clearly feeling confident, so plastic surgery has been empowering for the Jersey Shore star.

Source: Page Six





