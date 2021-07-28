‘Jersey design took two years’ – Here’s how Man City’s new jersey was conceptualised!

Sergio Aguero’s ’93:20′ moment inspired Manchester City’s new home kit for the upcoming 2021/22 season…

On July 14, 2021, the new Manchester City home kit for the upcoming 2021/22 season was launced.

The theme of the home kit is inspired by the iconic 93:20 minute goal by Sergio Aguero in the 2011/12 season in the season finale against Queens Park Rangers which had sealed the title in the club’s favour for only the second time in history.

What materials are used for the Man City jerseys?

“Before designing a jersey we internally develop new fabrics, materials and technologies. Once we agree on a certain material, we do prototypes of the jerseys and then we reach out to around five clubs where we can test and that happens three years in advance.

Editors’ Picks Manchester United confirm Varane agreement with defender set for £41m Old Trafford switch

Chelsea in Kounde transfer talks with Sevilla and could offer Zouma in swap deal

Why were the USWNT so bad in the Olympics group stage?

The new Van Dijk or Dias for £34m? Why Varane to Man Utd could be the signing of the summer

“We reach out to certain clubs in Europe and Latin America and talk to pro athletes usually second league teams, sometimes third league teams and we get their feedback on the designs if they feel comfortable or if something is distracting and then we evaluate the feedback. Sometimes we have to adjust some elements and sometimes we are good to go,” Ulrich Planer, a Senior Graphic Designer for all Apparel at PUMA Teamsport told Goal.

When was Man City 2021/22 jersey design conceptualised?

“Once we decide on the template or the base material, we start thinking about what can we do for the season and that usually happens around two years before the launch. Together as a team, we talk about concepts, club-specific concepts, then we define what we are going to do on home and away jerseys.

“This probably takes around three or four months, the designing phase then going to the club, fine-tuning with the club then start prototyping, go back to the club with the prototypes, another round of feedback and then hopefully we agree on a certain design,” said the senior graphic designer.

How does a Man City jersey differ from Dortmund’s jersey, made by the same brand?

The new Man City home kit is made with a combination of 100% recycled polyester with advanced PUMA dryCELL thermoregulation technology which ensures uncompromising fit and mobility and keeps the player dry and comfortable. The jersey integrates an Ultra-light jacquard structure into the back of the jersey to enhance breathability during an intense performance.

“We always want to give our teams the best technology out there. We don’t want to make a difference between a German club or an English club. They all get the best jersey out there.

“The difference of course is the club colours and crests and also the unique stories that we give to each club. Man City might want to celebrate an anniversary or Dortmund might have something else in their mind. The uniqueness comes from the different stories,” stated Planer.