Jersey delays removing final Covid restrictions until 15 July – BBC News

image caption The postponed changes included standing drinking in pubs and bars

The relaxation of Jersey’s remaining coronavirus restrictions has been postponed until 15 July.

Reopening was originally scheduled for 14 June, but has now been postponed by the Government of Jersey three times in response to rising Covid-19 infections.

There are 250 cases currently, which officials said they expected to increase to beyond 500 in the coming days. One person is in hospital.

The island has fully vaccinated 60% of its adult population.

The relaxation of measures had been scheduled for 5 July, but has now been delayed by at least 10 days after already being pushed back from 21 June.

The postponed changes in stage seven of the government’s “reconnection roadmap” include:

Standing drinking at pubs and bars to be reintroduced

Nightclubs to reopen

End to a 20-person limit on gatherings in private homes and gardens

Ministers have a “strong desire” to go ahead on the 15 July, but there needs to be proper regard for data, not dates, the government said.

The rollout of the vaccine and the risk of people ending up in hospital are the main measures which will determine when restrictions are further eased.

‘Impact on wellbeing’

Public health officials said the delays were partially in response to the spread of the delta variant and the lower protection given by just one dose of a vaccine.

As of 27 June, 60% of adults in Jersey have been fully vaccinated.

However, just 49% of those aged 18 to 24 had received one dose, with 9% having two doses.

Dr Ivan Muscat said the island was in “uncharted waters” with the delta variant and the government was “moving forward carefully”.

The government’s deputy medical officer of health described the situation as “very dynamic” and about balancing vaccination rates with the final lifting of restrictions.

He said: “We know non pharmaceutical interventions are intrusive and have their own side effects, so we have lifted those that are most intrusive and have the greatest impact on wellbeing, the economy and day to day life.”

