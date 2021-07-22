-
Peyton and Eli Manning could take big chunk out of primary Monday Night Football audience
ESPN finally landed sports media’s white whale. And that could put a harpoon into the viewership numbers for the primary Monday Night Football broadcast. With Peyton and Eli Manning handling a MegaCast 10 times per year over the next three seasons, plenty of folks will choose to listen to a couple of naturally funny Super [more]
Is Cole Beasley trying to get cut?
Shortly after Bills receiver Cole Beasley‘s initial Twitter tirade about the COVID vaccine, Beasley quickly decided to say nothing further. “I don’t want [to] be any more of a distraction to my team so that’s where I’m leaving it,” Beasley said last month. In recent days, Beasley has returned to Twitter with plenty more to [more]
ESPN’s latest Aaron Rodgers report catches some ESPN scrutiny
On Tuesday morning, Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that the Packers previously offered to make quarterback Aaron Rodgers the highest-paid player in NFL history, and that Rodgers declined. By Tuesday evening, multiple ESPN analysts had questioned the report, sort of. Sarah Spain of ESPN made it clear (as we did) that there’s nothing new about [more]
Jerry Jones: Jimmy Johnson was a great coach, I f–ked it up
The Cowboys won two Super Bowls with Jimmy Johnson as their head coach before he and owner Jerry Jones had a bitter divorce. Today, Jones got emotional and seemed to blame himself for the split. Asked about Johnson, Jones raved about the job he did in Dallas. “He’s a great coach and I’m proud to [more]
Karras cared more about making Hall of Fame than he let on
A dozen NFL seasons packed with All-Pro roughhousing, easy celebrity and lots of laughs would be a fulsome career for any man. Karras was a natural in front of the camera, whether crumpling quarterbacks on a muddy field in Detroit or spilling locker-room secrets across the desk from Johnny Carson on “The Tonight Show.” Karras put that tough-guy image and excellent timing to good use, launching a second career that introduced him to a new generation.
Broncos Have a Drew Lock Sized Problem
Warren Sharp previews the Broncos, breaking down their strengths, weaknesses and what they have to improve on in order to make the playoffs. (Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports)