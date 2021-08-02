Home ENTERTAINMENT Jeremy Clarkson Reveals 2 New Cast Members Will Join Clarkson’s Farm Series Two – Countryliving (UK)
Jeremy Clarkson Reveals 2 New Cast Members Will Join Clarkson's Farm Series Two

Stephanie Hazelwood|Clarkson’s Farm

Jeremy Clarkson has revealed two new adorable cast members will be joining Clarkson’s Farm Series Two.

Posting on his Instagram page, the presenter shared a photo of a large white-haired cow along with the caption, “World. Meet Pepper.” Fans of the Amazon Prime show were quick to comment, including Clarkson’s Farm very own Kaleb Cooper who added “can’t wait!”

Jeremy also uploaded a short video, this time showing a brown cow with yellow tags in its ears. In the close-up clip, you can hear the presenter saying “hello, say hello to Lisa.” Unlike Pepper, this cow is nameless, so Jeremy wrote in the caption asking for ideas. He said: “This one needs a name.”

Some of the suggestions include James, Richard and Hammond (after his fellow Top Gear presenters), as well as Cowwy McCowface and Geoff.

Filming for Clarkson’s Farm Series Two is already underway, with the Radio Times predicting it could land on our screens in summer 2022. We might have to wait a while to see what the team have in store, but we’re certain there will be lots to look forward to.

According to a statement released by Amazon Prime Video, the second series will bring a “deeper insight into another year on Diddly Squat Farm as Jeremy aims to diversify, expanding his limited agricultural knowledge under the watchful eye of his no-nonsense team”.

As well as tractor driver Kaleb, series two will also see the return of stonewall builder Gerland, Cheerful Charlie and Jeremy’s partner Lisa Hogan.

The statement continued: “Series Two promises to bring more laughs, triumphs and tribulations, and of course more farming faux pas, as we follow Jeremy and co on their agricultural adventure.”

Clarkson’s Farm is available to watch now on Amazon Prime Video.

